Heavy flash flooding in Ruidoso

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The US National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for Ruidoso. Images coming into our newsroom show high levels of floodwaters rushing through town.

Courtesy: Isaac Barcena

"Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing flooding or seeking higher ground," village officials stated on social media. "Severe debris flows are also possible across roadways. If you encounter water over the road, remember to TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN."

Courtesy: Isaac Barcena

The village is providing the following updates on what areas are closing due to the flooding:

Tuesday, July 8, 2025 @ 3:35 PM White Mountain is currently closed from Hull to Mechem

Tuesday, July 8, 2025 @ 3:31 PM Sudderth will be closed at Robin, Carrizo, and Hickory until water recedes

Tuesday, July 8, 2025 @ 3:30 PM Paradise Canyon is closed.

Tuesday, July 8, 2025 @ 3:18 PM Country Club is closed from Sudderth to North Cedar Creek is closed at Mechem Cree Meadows is closed from Metz to Wiley Alpine Village at Mechem is closed

Tuesday, July 8, 2025 @ 3:15 PM Main Road into Upper Canyon is closed at the traffic circle

Tuesday, July 8, 2025 @ 3:05 PM Mechem is closed in both directions at Brady Canyon Eagle Bridge is closed due to debris over the bridge

Tuesday, July 8, 2025 @ 2:45 PM The flood gates at Gavilan Canyon Bridge are being closed. Gavilan Canyon from Meander to Sutton is closed.



Officials say that the Ruidoso Community Center, located at 501 Sudderth, is open for anyone wanting temporary refuge.