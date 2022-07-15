Trump family depositions in New York attorney general investigation delayed due to Ivana Trump’s death

By Kara Scannell, CNN

The depositions of former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump set to take place next week have been temporarily delayed due to the death of Ivana Trump, the New York attorney general’s office said.

“In light of the passing of Ivana Trump yesterday, we received a request from counsel for Donald Trump and his children to adjourn all three depositions, which we have agreed to,” a spokesperson for New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

“This is a temporary delay and the depositions will be rescheduled as soon as possible. There is no other information about dates or otherwise to provide at this time,” the spokesperson said.

