Las Cruces parents divided over sending their kids back to school

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- With children returning to the Las Cruces Public Schools this week ABC-7 wanted to know how parents felt after the tragedy that took place in Uvalde, Texas.

Veronica Corral told ABC-7 she has faith in LCPS, saying, "I'm comfortable with it, you can't get in. We can't even pick them up without somebody coming to the door.

Parent of children in the LCPS system, George A. felt differently.

"I heard in other towns the dads and former policemen were patrolling the schools. I think they should do that too," George A. said.