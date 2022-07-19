Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 11:56 AM

Las Cruces parents divided over sending their kids back to school

KVIA

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- With children returning to the Las Cruces Public Schools this week ABC-7 wanted to know how parents felt after the tragedy that took place in Uvalde, Texas.

Veronica Corral told ABC-7 she has faith in LCPS, saying, "I'm comfortable with it, you can't get in. We can't even pick them up without somebody coming to the door.

Parent of children in the LCPS system, George A. felt differently.

"I heard in other towns the dads and former policemen were patrolling the schools. I think they should do that too," George A. said.

Article Topic Follows: News

Wil Herren

Wil Herren is an ABC-7 reporter who covers both news and sports.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content