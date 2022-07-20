Rudy Giuliani ordered to testify before Georgia grand jury investigating Trump on August 9

By Jason Morris

A New York judge has ordered Rudy Giuliani to testify next month as a witness before the Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury that’s investigating Donald Trump’s attempts to undermine the 2020 election.

Giuliani, who is Trump’s former lawyer, was subpoenaed earlier this month. The order to appear on August 9 came after Giuliani failed to appear at a hearing in New York about blocking the subpoena.

CNN has reached out to Giuliani’s attorney for comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

