HVAC companies battle parts and equipment shortages amid record-high temperatures

EL PASO, Texas - The past several days in El Paso have been scorching hot. In fact, it's been so hot this week that TWO new high-temperature records were set on Tuesday and Wednesday, with Wednesday being the hottest day of the year seeing temperatures up to 108 degrees!

In this time of extreme heat, it is a major issue when one's AC breaks down. It is simply too hot to be outside, and it can also become too hot to be inside as well. Coinciding with the hot temperatures are parts and equipment shortages for HVAC companies- which is causing chaos for all parties.

One HVAC technician at Scott Heating Cooling and Plumbing said large parts are becoming available after 10-30 weeks, with most of the items being on the latter half of that range. As for smaller parts, there are many delays on those as well, fortuntately only 2-4 week long delays. Still, when people are in need, those parts are needed now...not 2-30 weeks down the line. These issues are being felt by everyone.