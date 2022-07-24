El Pasoan brings home Emmy for work done on Kelly Clarkson Show

EL PASO, Texas- After interning and working for free at times to get a foot in the door, aspiring editor with an interest in the film industry was recognized by the Television Academy this year.

Sam Goldfien brought home the gold statue for work his team did editing for the Kelly Clarkson Show.

Goldfien told ABC-7 that he was a Hank’s Knight and went on to graduate from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in Film, Radio and Television.

“You get more experienced and people begin to know you. You start networking and getting more jobs and you start knowing more people and it all starts coming back and flowing more and more and more,” Goldfien said about the work he put in to get to where he is now.

His parents told ABC-7 how proud they are of what kind of person he has become.

“We are also very proud of him as a person. He’s got a big heart and he is generous and he helps people,” Goldfien’s mother, Rene said.