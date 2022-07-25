$50,000 grant awarded to El Paso Child Guidance Center to help mental health crisis

EL PASO, Texas -- A $50,000 grant has been awarded to the El Paso Child Guidance by the petroleum corporation Marathon on Monday.

Marathon Community Investments gave this grant with the intention of helping to address the mental health crisis that's affecting children in the El Paso area.

According to the El Paso Child Guidance Center, the number of children dealing with mental health struggles and challenges has jumped from 25% to 75% "due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Cathy Gaytan, CEO of the El Paso Children Guidance Center stated that the center is "humbled and very grateful for the financial support from Marathon." She added, "this level of financial support ensures children and families have expedient access to quality mental health care regardless of their ability to pay."

Marathon spokesman Ruben Iguaran said that the center "plays a vital role in promoting resiliency through its much-needed mental health programs and services."