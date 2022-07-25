New Mexico State Police release update on commuter train crash that killed 2

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico State Police have released one name and the ages of the two people killed in a crash involving a RailRunner commuter train near San Felipe Pueblo, NM on July 24th.

30-year-old Derrick Tenorio was announced to be the driver of the 2014 Jeep Cherokee struck by the train, and it was also revealed that he had a 6-year-old girl as a passenger. Her name was not immediately released.

Both died from their injuries and were pronounced dead on the scene.

NMSP said they're still investigating the crash Monday. Stay tuned to ABC-7 for the latest updates.