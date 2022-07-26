Young opens Commanders camp on PUP list, is far from return

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Chase Young is starting Washington Commanders training camp on the physically unable to perform list. Young is working to get back after surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. Coach Ron Rivera says Young is the furthest from returning of the four players on the PUP list at the beginning of camp. There’s no guarantee Young will be ready to play in the season opener Sept. 11 against Jacksonville. The 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year was injured in November. Tight end Logan Thomas and centers Chase Roullier and Tyler Larsen also won’t practice when camp opens Wednesday.

