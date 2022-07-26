Governor Lujan Grisham announces new film school in Las Cruces; talks jobs, economic impact

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a new investment in Las Cruces: a film school.

"It makes me incredibly proud to support the leadership here, to announce this film school here, to build on the work that Ross Marks and others have created here, and just thank you for making New Mexico a premier destination for movies and film," said Lujan Grisham.

Lujan Grisham said new Mexico could be the movie capital of the Southwest with the addition of the new film school.

She said the film school would lead to scholarships and opportunities in the area. It would prepare students for a career in film and production and would help increase interest in the area from major production companies.

Grisham said a film school would ultimately bring more jobs and more money to the area.

"We should be talking about a 100 dollars an hour and salaries in the six-figure range and beyond because that's where you're headed and when you do that not only do you put families in a position to have and run their own business and to follow their dreams but we're creating healthy families in this community and all around the state for future generations," said Lujan Grisham.