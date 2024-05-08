Man’s bond now allows him to live in Sunland Park while awaiting murder retrial in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has confirmed a man awaiting a retrial after his murder conviction was overturned is allowed to live outside the state of Texas while on bond.

Leonel Hernandez was released from prison in March of this year, after he successfully appealed his 2019 conviction in the murder of Richard Madrigal.

Madrigal, a father and former radio DJ in El Paso and Las Cruces, was shot to death in his west El Paso apartment in June of 2016.

Richard Madrigal once was a radio DJ in El Paso and Las Cruces. He was killed in June 2016.

Hernandez had confessed to El Paso police and led them to the gun, which was hidden on a family’s property in New Mexico.

This case was the subject of the Borderland Crimes Podcast. Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts.

But in 2022, the 8th Court of Appeals upheld his argument that he was wrongfully not allowed to have an expert witness testify in his murder trial.

According to the initial bond conditions set in March, Hernandez would be required to live at an address in El Paso, among other conditions.

ABC-7 found the bond conditions were updated on May 1, allowing Hernandez to reside at an address in Sunland Park, NM, while awaiting a retrial.

When asked about the bond amendment, Kelli Childress, El Paso’s Chief Public Defender, emailed a response saying in part, "Drawing a distinction between El Paso and Sunland Park for purposes of bond is illogical. State lines don’t prevent people from violating their bond conditions, nor do they encourage people to violate."

Sunland Park is located immediately west of El Paso, along the Texas-New Mexico border.

Courtesy: EPPD

While Hernandez’s bond is set at $200,000 and he must report weekly in El Paso, the El Paso District Attorney said he was still not in agreement with the amendment.

"We believe that he is a murderer. We believe that the evidence corroborated that and corroborated the charges. And that there's a very reasonable expectation that he'll be found guilty again. And because of that, that is an incentive for him to run."

Childress replied to Hicks' remark, stating, "We believe 100% in the actual innocence of Mr. Hernandez. We are grateful that his conviction was reversed and look forward to the retrial, as the evidence unequivocally supports his innocence."

Court records show there is a hearing set for next week for attorneys and the judge to discuss when to schedule Hernandez’s retrial.