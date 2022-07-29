Rita Moreno makes appearance at Plaza Classic Film Festival ahead of “West Side Story” Screening

EL PASO, Texas -- At 90 years old, Rita Moreno was still cracking jokes to a packed house at the Plaza Theatre in downtown El Paso Friday, ahead of a screening of the 2021 remake of West Side Story.

What some may not know, however, is that very theater may not even be here today if it weren't for Moreno. ABC-7 got the chance to talk with her ahead of her Plaza Classic Film Festival appearance.

"I feel so proud when I think that I helped, and I was not alone in this, but when I helped to save the theater" said Moreno.

Back in January of 1987, the Plaza Theatre was in serious danger of being demolished due to years of disrepair. Moreno, who called the theater "one of her favorites in the whole country," ended up headlining a benefit performance that same month to help raise funds to save the theater.

Working with the El Paso Community Foundation, they were able to cap off a million-dollar fund campaign to purchase and eventually restore the old theater.

When the theater reopened to the public, newly renovated, she eventually came back and performed a cabaret style concert in 2007, almost 20 years to the day of that original 1987 performance.

In addition to the theater, Moreno told ABC-7 that El Paso means a lot to her as well.

"The city of El Paso exemplifies heart and soul, and more than anything, community involvement" she said.

She added that the United States as a whole can use more community involvement that she's seen so much of in the Sun City.