Downtown Management District survey: What’s important about downtown to you?

EL PASO, Texas -- The city wants to know from the public about what needs to be changed in downtown El Paso.

"It would be nice if the [trolley] service came back here every day," said Dan Deblasio, a visitor to downtown.

ABC-7 asked regular people and business owners alike about what's already nice and what needs to be improved in downtown.

The owner of an El Paso street t-shirt store suggested that the city needs to pay more attention to the shops and businesses south of Paisano street, including adding a bigger police presence.

The survey can be completed until Sunday, July 31st. Anyone who fills it out will be automatically registered for a drawing to win a $100 gift card.