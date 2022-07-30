Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 7:59 PM

Downtown Management District survey: What’s important about downtown to you?

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas -- The city wants to know from the public about what needs to be changed in downtown El Paso.

"It would be nice if the [trolley] service came back here every day," said Dan Deblasio, a visitor to downtown.

ABC-7 asked regular people and business owners alike about what's already nice and what needs to be improved in downtown.

The owner of an El Paso street t-shirt store suggested that the city needs to pay more attention to the shops and businesses south of Paisano street, including adding a bigger police presence.

The survey can be completed until Sunday, July 31st. Anyone who fills it out will be automatically registered for a drawing to win a $100 gift card.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jason McNabb

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content