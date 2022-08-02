Mets get Darin Ruf from Giants for JD Davis and 3 prospects

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first-place New York Mets have acquired Darin Ruf from the San Francisco Giants for J.D. Davis and three pitching prospects in an exchange of right-handed bats ahead of baseball’s trade deadline. Left-handers Thomas Szapucki and Nick Zwack also went to the Giants on Tuesday along with right-hander Nick Zwack. Ruf has hammered left-handed pitching this season and throughout his career, something Davis was unable to do in his part-time role primarily at designated hitter this year. The 36-year-old Ruf is batting .216 with 11 homers, 38 RBIs and a .701 OPS overall in his third season with San Francisco following three years in South Korea with Samsung. But he brings an .886 OPS and nine home runs in 132 plate appearances against lefties.

