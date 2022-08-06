Colts already seeing impact of Bradley’s defensive scheme

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Gus Bradley has kept the same basic tenets of the Indianapolis Colts defense. Play fast, run to the ball and get physical. But he wants Indy’s defensive line to spend more time in the backfield. Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner welcomed the change almost from the moment Bradley arrived in February. Buckner already has played in this system before. But the more aggressive style up front already has given the Colts a different look at training camp.

