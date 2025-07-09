ABC-7 First Alert: Dangerous heat and storm chances

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First alert as temps are expected to heat up to dangerous peaks and storm potential lingers through the region.

Today temperatures will be hotter than Tuesday. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 101, Las Cruces 98. Temps will be even warmer tomorrow. Dangerously hot temps are expected Friday at 106.

Today storm chances will weaken however there is still potential for some isolated showers into the evening. Rain chances are not done yet however with chances getting stronger once again on Sunday.