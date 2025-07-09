Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 First Alert: Dangerous heat and storm chances

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:29 AM
Published 6:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First alert as temps are expected to heat up to dangerous peaks and storm potential lingers through the region.

Today temperatures will be hotter than Tuesday. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 101, Las Cruces 98. Temps will be even warmer tomorrow. Dangerously hot temps are expected Friday at 106.

Today storm chances will weaken however there is still potential for some isolated showers into the evening. Rain chances are not done yet however with chances getting stronger once again on Sunday.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content