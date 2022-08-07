Unspoken Walmart Hero

EL PASO, Texas- After the bullets ceased, off duty medic Cynthia Loya walked into the Walmart at Cielo Vista dazed.

Not knowing the violent act that had just taken place, she found the scene quiet.

“I believe I arrived like 5 minutes after he had shot everybody and left. So everybody was still on the floor and nobody had rendered aid yet,” Loya told ABC-7.

Arriving to withdrawl money for a concert she planned to attend out of town, her medic instincts kicked in and she found herself aiding the Fusion Soccer team who were unknowingly placed in the way of a madman.

After unexpectedly triaging a scene with multiple casualties, deaths and a community in tatters, Loya went about her life.

After speaking with ABC-7 regarding that terrible day, Loya had a message for the victims saying, they have the support of me and their city but especially me. If they ever need any type of support, anyone to talk to, I will definitely be there for them.”