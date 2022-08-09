Shoppers choosing chicken over beef

The demand for chicken has sky rocketed. According to Tyson, shoppers are passing up higher-priced cuts of beef for chicken. This is likely due to inflation- which is at its highest level in more than 40 years.

Kroger and Wal-Mart have both noted the surge. They point out that customers are buying more store branded food over pricier national brands.

Tyson plans to respond by offering lower-priced cuts of beef and bigger package sizes that deliver more value. The company says that despite the price hike demand for beef is still strong.