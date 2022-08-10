U.S. electricity usage

CNN --

The U.S energy information administration U.S. electricity consumption to increase by 2.4% percent this year over last.

The increase is mostly the result of increased economic activity. That's not all, air conditioner usage has also sky rocketed during the hot summer months being felt by the entire country. There is an upside to this.

According to the agency's 2022 outlook, growth in renewable energy will meet most of the increased electricity demand this year. So far this summer the U.S. has also consumed much more natural gas to meet the demand than the previous five year average.

The E.I.A. says the coming years will be huge for the solar industry. They expect the U.S. will increase its capacity to generate electricity from solar power from this year to 2023.