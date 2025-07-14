Grace Kim produces improbable late comeback at Evian Championship to clinch first major

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Grace Kim produced one of the most remarkable comebacks you are ever likely see as she clinched the Evian Championship to become just the fifth Australian woman to win a golf major.

The 24-year-old was three shots off the lead with four holes left to play in Sunday’s final round, but closed with birdie, birdie, par and eagle to draw level with Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul at the top of the leaderboard and force a playoff.

However, the comeback looked like it would end early as she hit her second shot on the first playoff hole into the pond by the 18th green.

But remarkably, Kim chipped in from where she had taken a drop to force the playoff to a second hole, where she sunk a 20-foot eagle putt to seal the most improbable of major triumphs.

“Obviously, it’s a huge achievement for me,” Kim said, per Reuters. “I’ve had a lot of doubts early this year. I was kind of losing motivation.

“I kind of had to get some hard conversations done with the team. Yeah, kind of had to wake up a little bit. So to be sitting here next to this trophy is definitely surreal.”

Kim, who battled a cold throughout the tournament, has struggled on the LPGA Tour since winning the Lotte Championship in Hawaii in 2023, her rookie season.

She had recorded just one top-10 finish in her last 11 appearances, per Reuters, and earlier this year slipped down to world No. 100.

But after securing her second LPGA Tour title, Kim has now joined exclusive company in Australian women’s golf.

Fellow Australian Minjee Lee, also a major winner, was watching from the side of the green as Kim sunk the winning putt, before running on to spray her with champagne.

Seven-time major winner Karrie Webb and three-time winners Jan Stephenson and Hannah Green also make up the exclusive club.

“I saw there is a picture of Karrie as you walk into the locker room, walking down 18 as well, so seeing that each day is motivating” Kim said.

“Obviously, Minjee’s first major was this one and this is now mine as well.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.