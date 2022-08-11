Skip to Content
House explosion in Indiana leaves 3 dead

EVANSVILLE, Indiana --

A house explosion in Indiana has left three people dead. The explosion also affected multiple homes.

Authorities confirmed the deaths in Evansville on Wednesday. The city's fire chief explains that two of the victims were killed in the home that exploded while the third victim was in a neighboring home. The chief also states that four homes were destroyed and another 39 homes were damaged by the blast.

Investigators say they do not know what caused the blast but an arson investigations is underway.

Priscilla Duran

