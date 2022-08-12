Conte: Chelsea game will show if Tottenham has improved

LONDON (AP) — If Antonio Conte wants a reliable indicator of how far his Tottenham team has come since last season, he couldn’t ask for a better test than Sunday’s trip to Chelsea. Tottenham lost four times in four meetings last season against Conte’s former club, so a win at Stamford Bridge would send a clear message that Spurs have taken a big step forward after a first full offseason under the Italian coach. It is the first meeting of the season between two of the “Big Six” teams, with both hoping to show they are ready to join champion Manchester City and Liverpool in what has been a two-horse race for the title in recent years.

