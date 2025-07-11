ABC-7 First Alert: Extreme heat today, strong weekend rain chances

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the heat. Temperatures will be dangerously hot today. Rain chances will also increase into your weekend.

The National Weather service has issued a weather alert in preparation for today's heat.

Heat Advisory in effect from July 11, 11:00 AM MDT until July 11, 09:00 PM MDT

El Paso, is expected to reach a high of 107. Las Cruces 103.

Good news, however, the triple digit temps will be short lived as strong rain chances move in over the weekend and temperatures drop back into the 90s by Sunday.

Saturday rain chances are at 40%. They then climb to 50% Sunday and Monday.