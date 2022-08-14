Skip to Content
CASI Chili-Cook Off at Aceitunas, serious business

EL PASO, Texas- the 8th annual Chili Appreciation Society International was held at Aceitunas Beer Garden in west El Paso.

Chefs from all over the Borderland brought their best to be judged by local enthusiasts.

To enter the competition it was $20 and to come out for a taste of the different chilis it was $5.

ABC-7’s Wil Herren was also on hand to taste the 12 varieties.

After the judges submitted their score cards the numbers were tallied and a winner was chosen.

The money to enter the competition and those who came to taste it, was donated to a charity of C.A.S.I’s choosing.

If you are interested in becoming a cook more information can be found at casichili.net.

For local chef’s you can email dons50@aol.com

