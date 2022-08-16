Mariners break up perfect game bid in 6th, beat Angels 8-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adam Frazier broke up José Suárez’s bid for a perfect game in the sixth and added a two-run triple in the ninth. He led the Seattle Mariners to an 8-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Ty France had a tying two-run single in a three-run sixth for the Mariners, who have won five of seven after a pair of eventful victories at the Big A. Julio Rodríguez added a two-run homer during Seattle’s five-run ninth. Suárez retired Seattle’s first 16 batters before Frazier’s one-out infield single. Luis Rengifo homered and drove in two runs for the Angels.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.