ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico --

The Albuquerque Biopark is welcoming a new member to its family: a baby gorilla. This is the first gorilla born there since 2004.

Samantha gave birth last week. The park states that mother and baby are doing well and have started nursing.

Samantha is 15 and a first-time mom. 20 year-old Kojo is the baby's father. While announcing the birth the zoo said that it does not know the baby's gender just yet.