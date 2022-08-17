EPFD holds special rope rescue training session

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Fire Department is holding special rescue training at their headquarters this week to help firefighters prepare for uncommon scenarios.

The department held a training session Wednesday where ABC-7's Kerry Mannix experienced firsthand what it is like to be rescued from inside a stairwell.

Lieutenant Gilberto Martinez said that these scenarios usually happen in construction areas, where buildings are under construction and an elevator is not operational.

"We practice these skills to make sure we're good at what we do, and if a situation would happen that day, we're ready for it," said Martinez.

The department uses a system called Arizona Vortex, which uses special rope certified by the National Fire Protection Association and can withstand enough weight to help safely lower patients to the ground level.

Martinez said firefighters can carry the patient down when there are not many floors. Still, it becomes dangerous for firefighters and patients when an incident occurs many floors up.

Each special rescue team is scheduled to train once a month, but Martinez said that the special teams try to practice as often as possible, even when they aren't scheduled to.