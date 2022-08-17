Texas executes man for fatally stabbing Dallas real estate agent during 2006 robbery
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas executes man for fatally stabbing Dallas real estate agent during 2006 robbery.
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas executes man for fatally stabbing Dallas real estate agent during 2006 robbery.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.