Bicyclist dies after car collision in Doña Ana County

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- An unidentified male in his mid-thirties was riding his bicycle as he collided with a car just after 6 a.m Wednesday morning, according to the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred at North Valley Road and Horner Drive, about fourteen miles north of Las Cruces. The driver of the car stayed on the scene and waited for first responders to arrive.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the bicyclist was not using a light despite it being dark outside. It was also raining at the time of the collision. This incident remains under investigation.