Bucs coach focused on Titans, not Tom Brady’s return date

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans must decide if rookie Malik Willis gets a second straight preseason start as he fights for the backup quarterback job. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have Tom Brady. Exactly when the absent quarterback returns wasn’t something coach Todd Bowles wanted to talk about Thursday. Bowles said he has no definitive date and that it’s something they’ll talk about next week. The Bucs coach said he’s not concerned about Brady’s return with Tampa Bay concluding a pair of joint practices ahead of Saturday night’s exhibition. Brady hasn’t practiced since being excused Aug. 11 for what has been called a planned break for the 45-year-old quarterback to deal with personal things.

