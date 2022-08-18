Smuggler’s camo-tactics thwarted by Santa Teresa Border Patrol agents

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico -- Three migrants dressed in camouflage to blend into the New Mexico desert terrain were stopped by Santa Teresa Border Patrol agents, according to US Border Patrol Sector Chief Gloria Chavez.

In a tweet, Chavez says the three men were dressed in ghillie suits. According to ghilliesuits.com, the purpose of ghillie camo is to "break up your shape and make the person blend into the elements surrounding him/her."

Chavez credited the agent's work, saying people will use "extraordinary tactics to evade and detect arrest."