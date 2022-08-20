Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 5:46 AM

20 people left displaced after a rock wall collapse damages a West El Paso apartment complex

Rock Wall collapse leaves 20 people displaced
David Moreno
Rock Wall collapse leaves 20 people displaced

EL PASO, Texas - A rock wall collapsed on an apartment building leading to multiple apartments damaged in the area.

The collapse happened at the 3500 block of Sun Bowl Dr. in West El Paso.

20 people have displaced because of the damage, according to first responders.

Nobody was taken to the hospital, according to the Fire Department.

Red Cross responded to the scene to help those displaced.

The cause of the damage is partially being blamed on rain, according to a spokesperson from the El Paso Fire Department.

Article Topic Follows: News

Samuel Harasimowicz

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content