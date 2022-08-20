20 people left displaced after a rock wall collapse damages a West El Paso apartment complex

EL PASO, Texas - A rock wall collapsed on an apartment building leading to multiple apartments damaged in the area.

The collapse happened at the 3500 block of Sun Bowl Dr. in West El Paso.

20 people have displaced because of the damage, according to first responders.

Nobody was taken to the hospital, according to the Fire Department.

Red Cross responded to the scene to help those displaced.

The cause of the damage is partially being blamed on rain, according to a spokesperson from the El Paso Fire Department.