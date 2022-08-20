Shooting near New Mexico State University leaves at least 1 injured

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Saturday afternoon shooting leaves at least one person injured, police say.

Las Cruces Police told ABC-7 that shots were fired around 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of University Ave and El Paseo Rd, and one man was transported to Memorial Medical Center. Police are unable to confirm who fired the shots and if there is a suspect at this time, as well as if there are additional injuries.

Eyewitnesses at a nearby apartment complex say that they heard nearly 30 shots being fired. Multiple shell casing markers were seen scattered along El Paseo at the crime scene, as well as a white pickup truck that was crashed into Cross of Christ Lutheran Church.

It is not confirmed if the crash and the shooting are related at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to ABC-7 on air or online for the latest updates on this story as we get them.