El Paso native is producer of hit Netflix movie “Day Shift” with Jamie Foxx

EL PASO, Texas - Yvette Yates Redick is one of those people who could be called a Hollywood hyphenate. In her case, it's native El Pasoan-producer-actor-new mom. She talked about her time in the Sun City and her career on ABC-7 at 4.

Redick and her husband Shaun are part of the production team behind the hit Netflix movie "Day Shift" starring Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg as vampire hunters and Dave Franco as the nerdy vampire killers' union rep. The movie has been setting streaming records on Netflix since it premiered on August 12th.

Yvette grew up in El Paso and Juarez. She is a graduate of Loretto Academy and Coronado High School and went to Los Angeles and attended U.C.L.A., receiving a B.S. in Physiological Science and published in the Journal of Molecular Immunology.

Her acting roles include playing a bartender in director Paul Thomas Anderson's 2014 movie "Inherent Vice" and a starring role in "El Gringo" opposite Christian Slater and Scott Adkins. The acting led into producing, where she and her husband were producers on "BlacKKKlansman" and "Get Out" among other films. But perhaps her most favorite production is her new son. "I was 7 months pregnant when we began production (on "Day Shift") and gave birth in between our one week break of location (shooting), we moved from Atlanta to Los Angeles, I had a little boy, so this (the movie) is truly a labor of love."

She offered a hint about the next film she's producing. "I can't say what it is yet, Yates told me, "but it's with our Oscar-winning writers of "BlacKKKlansman," a Latino-led cast, amazing director and it will be fun to share soon."