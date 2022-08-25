Skip to Content
4,000 NMSU students from recent school year to qualify for some type of student loan forgiveness 

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- NMSU’s Financial Aid office has been preparing to help students navigate eligibility applications since the announcement of student loan forgiveness.

About 2,000 undergraduate students received Pell Grants and took out federal student loans for the recent summer and fall 2021 semesters. Those students possibly qualify for up to $20,000 in debt forgiveness. 

An additional 2,000 students took out federal student loans without Pell Grants. Those students could qualify for up to $10,000 in debt forgiveness.

This is just the amount available for the most recent school year. More students are expected to qualify.

