Biden administration takes step to preserve DACA program


The Biden administration on Wednesday took another step to try to preserve the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which allows hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children to stay and work in the country.

The program has protected more than 800,000 of those immigrants, known as 'Dreamers' from deportation, according to The Department of Homeland Security.

President Joe Biden said in a statement that his administration was “fulfilling our commitment to preserve and strengthen” the program by finalizing regulations to “reinforce protections” for “Dreamers.”

The finalized rule aims to continue the original DACA policy and takes effect October 31st.

Biden called on Congressional Republicans to "stop blocking a bill that provides a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers.” Congress has tried and failed for years to pass that legislation or to otherwise address the immigration system.

