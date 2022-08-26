Aggie fans full of school spirit ahead of opening game

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- New Mexico State Aggies opens against the Nevada Wolf Pack Saturday at the Aggie Memorial Stadium.

Aggie students are hopeful for wins this football season and expect this weekend's game to encourage school spirit.

"I think it's gonna be fun it always is. Sometimes we have good seasons and bad seasons. I always love the comradery of it, and I always love the rivalries that come with it. like the battle of I-10 and battle of I-25 with UNM and UTEP," said NMSU Junior Dawn Carver.

"I am excited especially because since I started college, like with COVID, it was fall of 2020, so I haven't been to a game actually as a student," said Carver, "I'm hoping to enjoy some games as an actual student."