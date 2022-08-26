Five EPPD patrol cars out of commission in one week after multiple DWI crashes
EL PASO, Texas -- A drunk driver hit a patrol car Friday morning while police were investigating another DWI crash on I-10 at Piedras.
Early this morning, while investigating a crash involving a DWI driver, another DWI driver crashed into one of the patrol cars at the scene. That's five police cars put out of commission within a week. A fully equipped patrol car runs about 70k.— EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 26, 2022
Police say this is the fifth police car put out of commission is one week.