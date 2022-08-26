Five EPPD patrol cars out of commission in one week after multiple DWI crashes

Police say this is the fifth police car put out of commission is one week.

Early this morning, while investigating a crash involving a DWI driver, another DWI driver crashed into one of the patrol cars at the scene. That's five police cars put out of commission within a week. A fully equipped patrol car runs about 70k.

EL PASO, Texas -- A drunk driver hit a patrol car Friday morning while police were investigating another DWI crash on I-10 at Piedras.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.