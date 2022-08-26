Skip to Content
Five EPPD patrol cars out of commission in one week after multiple DWI crashes

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas -- A drunk driver hit a patrol car Friday morning while police were investigating another DWI crash on I-10 at Piedras.

Police say this is the fifth police car put out of commission is one week.

Kerry Mannix

