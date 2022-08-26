Panthers’ Darnold, Gonzalez carted off with injuries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers backup quarterback Sam Darnold and kicker Zane Gonzalez were both carted off the field in the third quarter of Carolina’s preseason game Friday night against the Buffalo Bills. Darnold’s left ankle twisted awkwardly after Bills defensive tackle C.J. Brewer landed on him as the quarterback was releasing the ball. This is the second straight week the Panthers have lost a quarterback to an injury in a preseason game. Last week rookie Matt Corral, the team’s third-round draft pick, suffered a season-ending injury when he tore a ligament in his foot in a 20-10 loss to the New England Patriots.

