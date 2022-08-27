Mutt-A-Thon gets dogs out of the El Paso Animal Shelter and out for a walk

EL PASO, Texas-

The El Paso Animal Services and community partners hosted their second Mutt-A-Thon of the year.

The first was in April and according to staff it was so successful they held a second event in August.

“In April our shelter was full and in August our shelter is full. Our shelter is full year round so this gives the community an opportunity to come out in droves and help us out,” said El Paso Animal Services Marketing and Public Engagement Officer Michele Anderson.

According to El Paso Animal Services there are around 700 dogs at the shelter and each that were able got a chance to stretch their paws.

It seemed volunteers enjoyed their time.

Morgan Voorheis walked the pooches and told ABC-7, “I will do this next year. I had a lot of fun and I just enjoy going with dogs so I would do it again.”