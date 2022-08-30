City will provide update on El Paso migrant situation

EL PASO, Texas -- The City will provide an update Tuesday on the work it has been putting into the migrant situation in El Paso over the last week.

Deputy Director of the Opportunity Center John Martin said that discussions between the Center and the City started last week.

Martin said that there are no buses scheduled Tuesday for transporting migrants. One bus that was scheduled to leave yesterday had originally been postponed to today.

Temporary housing and feeding of migrants are being provided by the Center in partnership with the Office of Emergency Management.