Texas National Guard soldiers help process migrants before they are bused to Chicago

EL PASO, Texas– Migrants being bused to cities around the nation from El Paso continued Monday with a bus heading to Chicago this afternoon.

According to Deputy Director of the Opportunity Center, John Martin, a bus is set to depart at 4 p.m.

In partnership with the Office of Emergency Management (OEM), the Opportunity Center is assisting in temporary housing and feeding migrants that come to El Paso.

Martin said the organization is taking in about 50 migrants per day, and the turnaround time is usually within a day, to give them time to arrange travel to another destination.

Along with help from the OEM, the center is now also receiving help from the Texas Division of Emergency Management and members of the Texas National Guard, who are helping with paperwork as Migrants register.

Martin said they would evaluate in two weeks to see if they continue taking in migrants.