A visit to one of the “most haunted” fire stations in the country right here in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- El Paso Firestation Number 9 is one of the most haunted fire stations in the country, according to firerescue1.com. ABC-7's Drew Cosgray went to the fire station in Central El Paso to hear about the tale.

Firefighters at the station constantly hear doors open and footsteps while no one else is there and will be woken up right before a call in the middle of the night. Jesse Esterline, who has been a firefighter at Station 9 for six years, has had some odd encounters, and so has his friend Enrique Dueñas, another firefighter at the station.

The story is told that Captain Bloxom, the captain of Station 9 in 1934, responded to a fire across the street and did not make it out alive. The firefighters believe Bloxom haunts the building and, above all, likes to play pranks on firefighters.

When asked if they believed in paranormal activity, the firefighters said they had seen enough things on the job to believe anything was possible.