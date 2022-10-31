FBI determines online threat against Chaparral High School was a hoax; investigation ongoing

UPDATE (2:19 P.M.): Gadsden ISD has released a statement stating that "upon recommendation from the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Department, [the district] has updated the security protocols that had been in place Monday due to social media threat." It adds "beginning Tuesday, November 1, Chaparral High School will be resuming normal school day procedures, this will include regular after-school activities and athletic practices and events. Thank you to all of the families in the community and the law enforcement agencies for providing support for Chaparral High School and the district."

UPDATE: An FBI spokesman says the threat against Chaparral High School was determined to be a hoax. The spokesman says the FBI, along with the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office, has identified an alleged perpetrator. The investigation is ongoing.

The spokesman says law enforcement takes all threats seriously and warns they can carry severe consequences.

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- Halloween took on an unwelcome scare following a threat made over the weekend targeting Chaparral High School students.

According to Kelly Jameson, Las Cruces Public Schools spokesperson, the district was advised the threat was in connection to a student at Chaparral High School. Jameson says the threat was directed at Chaparral not Centennial High School, which shares the same initials.

Chaparral High School is in the Gadsden Independent School District.

A student at Chaparral reported the online threat to the school administration.

Afterschool activities for Monday have been canceled.

Additional security measures were implemented for the school day.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.