Man dressed as Spider-Man climbs mid-rise building in El Paso on Halloween

EL PASO, Texas -- A man, dressed as the fictional superhero Spider-Man, was seen free-climbing a mid-rise building on Halloween.

The daring act was posted to a YouTube page called "Yancy Nancy Fancy," and it shows a man, known as Yancy Adan, being dropped off outside the Chelsea Tower apartment complex. Those apartments are owned by the El Paso Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises.

Yancy, dressed head-to-toe as the Marvel hero, then begins to climb the exterior wall of the tower. The design of the building has bricks jutting out the side which act as little steps for Yancy to climb up.

The video provides two different perspectives. One: a point-of-view angle from a GoPro camera attached to Yancy's head as he makes the climb. The second angle comes from the ground, showing how far up the climb really was.

Yancy successfully makes it to the top of the building, but it is unclear how he got down. The video ends with a disclaimer, stating that the act was done by an experienced rock climber and discouraging anyone from attempting to duplicate the stunt.

A spokesman for the El Paso police department said they were unaware of the video and did not have any police reports regarding this event. Sgt. Enrique Carrillo said if El Paso HOME decides to pursue the matter, the climber could face criminal trespass charges.

A spokesman for El Paso HOME said they are aware of the video and are conducting an investigation.

"Officials at HOME are in the process of investigating this matter and notifying the proper authorities. Trespassing is a violation of the law, and proper action will be taken if the suspect is identified," Roman Robles, a spokesman for El Paso HOME, said in a statement.

Security has also been increased at all El Paso HOME properties, Robles said.

Sgt. Carrillo added that the climber needs to stop before an innocent person, or the climber himself, is injured.

"Before natural selection takes course and has its way," Sgt. Carrillo said in a statement.

Yancy's YouTube page shows he has climbed other buildings in the El Paso area before, including the Wells Fargo building.