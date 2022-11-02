Powerball jackpot second-largest in Powerball history; previous winner shares his experience

EL PASO, Texas -- Wednesday's Powerball drawing was the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

The jackpot is $1.2 billion dollars. The life-changing amount had El Pasoans thinking about what they would do if they won.

One lucky El Pasoan who did win $1 million dollars off a scratch-off ticket back in 2021 told us winning wasn't what he imagined it would be.

'It wasn't really what I was expecting to be honest," said Sergio Salcido, lottery winner.

'What I thought was..that it was a miracle. Really. I played, but I never really thought I would win that much," said Salcido.

He said the excitement he won from winning wore off quickly.

'With that money, I opened businesses and the pandemic didn't treat me well. The pandemic was really hard on me.'

Salcido lost some of his investments because of the pandemic. While he still has money saved he feels most fulfilled by the business he built from the ground up.

"I think it's more satisfying to earn money through hard work.

Still, he says El Pasoans should go out and play.