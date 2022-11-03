Courtroom security video in Las Cruces shows defendant attacking deputy

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico-- Following a trial on October 14th, ABC-7 obtained courtroom showing Doña Ana County Sheriff Deputy Larry Trujillo being struck three times by defendant Alejandro Norberto Nevarez.

Nevarez was sitting a few feet away from Deputy Trujillo. As Judge Douglass Driggers stood up to leave the courtroom, video shows Nevarez jumping from his seat to assault Trujillo. It took a half a dozen deputies to restrain Nevarez, and according to DASO, Trujillo was injured.

As of now Trujillo is hospitalized and has undergone surgery for his injuries.