FBI says it has ‘credible information of a broad threat’ to synagogues in New Jersey

The FBI in Newark, New Jersey, says it has received “credible information of a broad threat to synagogues” in the state, according to a tweet from the office.

“We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility. We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police,” the post said.

CNN has reached out to the FBI for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

