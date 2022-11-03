Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke makes campaign stop at UTEP

EL PASO, Texas -- Democratic candidate for governor of Texas, Beto O'Rourke, will stop in his hometown on Thursday.

O'Rourke will be visiting a polling location at the University of Texas at El Paso Thursday.

The candidate will be casting his ballot during the visit.

This event is part of his "Vote with Beto" campaign.

O'Rourke will be joined by Congresswoman Veronica Escobar and the UTEP College Democrats to rally supporters.

The event will start at 11 a.m. at the University of Texas at El Paso, University Ave by the Union, located at 351 W. University Ave.