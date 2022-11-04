Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving

By Jill Martin, CNN

Nike is suspending its relationship with Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, the company said in an emailed statement to CNN Friday.

“At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” the statement says. “To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8. We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone.”

Irving missed the first of several Brooklyn Nets games Friday after he was suspended for comments regarding his tweet linking to an antisemitic documentary.

The Nets suspended Irving Thursday after he initially doubled down on his decision to share the content on his Twitter account. The NBA star point guard issued an apology hours later on his verified Instagram account, in which he said he takes full accountability for his actions.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

